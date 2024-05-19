Saudi Crown Prince, US Nat'l Security Advisor Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 19 (KUNA) -- Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud discussed on Sunday bolstering strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States along with American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), this came in a meeting between the two in Dharan city.

The meeting handled discussions of the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the two countries, as well as the Palestinian situation and the two state solution.

The two sides discussed regional developments including ceasefire in Gaza and facilitation of aid delivery. (end)

