Fast EV Charging Network Grows At A Quick Pace

Doha, Qatar: The electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are increasing at a fast pace to promote the use of green vehicles to meet the ambitious goal of the country to cut the carbon footprint for sustainability.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) recently installed a fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Shura Council headquarters with the capacity of 150 kilowatts which can charge two vehicles at the same time in less than 15 minutes.

With the opening of this new station, the number of EV charging stations crossed 200 which are being operated by the Kahramaa, with an ambitious goal to complete 1,000 stations by 2030.

As part of the efforts to promote sustainable development and support the use of clean technology, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of Shura Council, the EV station has been inaugurated, said Kahramaa on X platform.

The charging station will make it easier for Shura Council employees and electric car users to access advanced charging solutions, in support of environmental sustainability efforts in the country.

Head of the Electric Vehicle Charging Unit at Kahramaa Muhammad Al Sharshani said that Kahramaa represented by the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed) plays a key role in providing the necessary infrastructure for EV charging stations.

He said that last two years Kahramma in coordination with its partners made remarkable achievements in terms of providing EV charging stations across the country.

By installing electric charging stations, Kahramaa seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to enhance environmental sustainability in the country as every single charging of an electric car leads to saving approximately 7 tonnes of emissions compared to a traditional car.

Kahramaa is installing charging stations to promote green transportation and cut carbon emissions following the economic and environmental sustainability goals under the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The fast charging stations are being installed at government buildings, malls, hotels, Woqod stations, and public and private parking areas. The electric car charging stations are being installed in cooperation with the Steering Committee of the National Strategy for Charging Stations for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Qatar.

The committee comprises members from the Ministry of Transport, General Directorate of Traffic, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Kahramaa and other entities and aims at making policies and facilitating infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Transport is currently working on studying the standards and specifications of electric vehicles (EVs), in conjunction with the bodies concerned, to put and approve the minimum technical specifications and safety standards of EVs, in addition to establishing a centre for inspecting and verifying EVs' specifications conformity and issuing approval certificates required.