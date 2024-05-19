(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sirisena resigns and appoints Wijeyadasa as SLFP Chairman | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Sirisena resigns and appoints Wijeyadasa as SLFP Chairman
May 12, 2024
Former President Maithripala Sirisena has resigned from the post of Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and appointed Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the new Chairman.
The appointment was made when the SLFP faction led by Sirisena met at a hotel in Kotte, Sunday.
The Executive Committee of the SLFP appointed Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the new Chairman of the party following a vote.
The group also appointed Attorney-at-Law Keerthi Udawatte as the Acting General Secretary of the SLFP.
However, the SLFP faction led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga said that it does not recognize the appointments.
SLFP MP Duminda Dissanayake said that the appointments made by Sirisena was illegal. (Colombo Gazette)
