Qatar Attends European House-Ambrosetti Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Sorrento: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi took part in the main session of the 3rd edition of The European House-Ambrosetti Forum, currently held in Sorrento in Italy, on Friday.

Addressing the session, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the multitude of challenges arising from successive crises prompt the states to improve their economic conditions so as to create stability for the best interest of the entire world.

He highlighted that the State of Qatar has succeeded in achieving this stability under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as epitomised in the Qatar National Vision 2030, which helped the country overcome a myriad of challenges, culminating in flexibility that marks the Qatari economy, in addition to placing it in a competitive position at the global level, along with the investment efficiency in natural resources and human energies.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar entirely believes in the importance of international cooperation with all partners and friends, affirming that shared cooperation and consultation lead to fostering global security and stability, thus contributing effectively to the processes of sustainable human, economic and social development.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the State of Qatar is always committed to supporting dialogue and advocating for peace, affirming that its foreign policy underpins these factors. He outlined that the wars and conflict that are currently unfolding in the world have victimized thousands of innocent people, stressing that the risk of war spillover into the world will undoubtedly affect the international navigation and generate negative impact on the global trade.

He added that the war in Gaza is affecting the region and the world, pointing out that from day one the State of Qatar has been harnessing its entire energies and capabilities with its international partners to mediate between parties to the conflict, in recognition of the diplomatic and peaceful solutions as the best means to achieve security and stability of the region and the whole world, but unfortunately, some still prefer violence and use of force to resolve disputes, in contravention of the provisions of the international law and the United Nations' principles.