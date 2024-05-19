Warm Weather Forecast In Highlands, Relatively Hot In Other Regions Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) – Sunday will experience warm weather in the highlands and relatively hot to hot conditions in other regions, with clouds at various altitudes and northwesterly moderate winds, picking up at times, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Over the next three days, warm weather will persist over the highlands, while it will be relatively hot to hot in other parts of the Kingdom, with clouds at medium and high altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds occasionally becoming active.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 21-32 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 19-30C, in the northern highlands 18-27C, in the Sharah highlands 16-28C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 24-41 degrees Celsius.