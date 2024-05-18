Top Kuwait Gen. Underlines Leadership's Follow-Up On Army Alertness

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzain stressed on Saturday that the country's wise leadership is keen to follow up on the affairs, conditions and vigilance of the armed forces.

Al-Muzain made the remarks while touring the 6th Al-Tahreer Mechanized Brigade, the Army General Staff said in a press release.

During the tour, the army chief listened to a briefing about tasks and duties carried out as part of the brigade's training plans and programs.

The top general, further, appreciated the army personnel's high efficiency, capability and eagerness to defend the homeland's security, stability and territorial integrity, according to the release. (end)

