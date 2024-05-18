Finance Minister: 'We Will Not Exceed Debt Ceiling In Budget'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Ississ said the ministry cannot exceed the debt ceiling set by the budget law.
"Jordan is a state of law and institutions, and we cannot exceed the debt ceiling approved by the budget law and the funding budget by one penny," he told a dialogue session held by the Association of Banks in Jordan on Thursday.
