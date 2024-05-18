Yanmar Provides Moët & Chandon With Robots For Vineyard Work Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Yanmar Vineyard Solutions, the viticulture technology subsidiary of Yanmar, is working in partnership with the renowned Champagne House Maison Moët & Chandon.

The partnership focuses on advancing robotic and autonomous solutions in the vineyards by means of the development of the YV01 autonomous vineyard robot, aiming to innovate and improve the efficiency and safety of vineyard work today.

This partnership between Yanmar Vineyard Solutions and Maison Moët & Chandon is an important milestone. It underscores a shared vision for a more productive, safer future in vineyard management, offering sustainability in terroir protection.

The collaboration started in 2019 when Yanmar first introduced its autonomous machine concept to Moët & Chandon. At this time, the wine industry was beginning to explore the potential of robotic vineyard assistance.

Moët & Chandon recognized the opportunity and provided a set of specifications for a machine capable of operating under challenging plots with steep slopes and lateral slopes.