The turmoil and disruptions on college campuses by pro-Hamas sympathizers, and anti-Israel and anti-American anarchists plus the late and weak Biden response, will help Republicans, including Trump, in upcoming elections.

Recent polls reflect this development. I say this as an Independent for many decades. About 80 percent of Americans are pro-Israel, including 60 million Evangelical Christians; and we take exception to the hatred flowing from these colleges.

Some colleges have been breeding grounds for anarchists for years. It has been hidden by college administrators and complicit faculty. The visas of unlawful foreign students should be revoked, and we should implement a strict quota on future student visas from various foreign countries. Civil rights violations should be prosecuted.

Congress should convene a committee to investigate anti-American activities and organizations on college campuses, including the infiltration of sympathetic faculty.

Is this the evolvement of a domestic terrorism organization?

The college administrations must take action against disruptive students if they are conducting illegal activities or not complying with school policies, including expulsion. The students should not be in charge of the schools. If college presidents do not take action, the board of directors should remove them. High school students should avoid applying to these colleges. US corporations should bypass recruiting potential anti-American agitators from these colleges.

The US has to continue supporting Israel, an ally in a strategic region, that is a blocking force against Iran and terrorist organizations in the Middle East.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry NH

