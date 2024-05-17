Coe Top Diplomats Support Ukraine On Way To Creating Special Tribunal For Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ministers of foreign affairs of 46 member states of the Council of Europe adopted a declaration under the chairmanship of Liechtenstein, confirming support for Ukraine on its way toward justice and recovery.

This includes support for the creation of the Special Tribunal in the future, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Further decisions in support of Ukraine include progress towards the possible establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression and relate notably to the Consultation Group on the Children of Ukraine, as well as the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children," the document reads.

firmly supporting Ukraine - Baerboc

It also states: "Until there is a just and lasting peace in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which constitute the foundation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, addressing the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine will remain our strategic priority."

The Council of Europe is determined to continue supporting Ukraine and its people. Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the Damage Register as the first building block in a comprehensive international compensation mechanism.

Ministers also adopted the Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence, the first international instrument on the subject, which will be open for signing in Vilnius during the Lithuanian presidency in September.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Hungary blocked the adoption of the General Declaration following the the 133rd meeting of the Committee of Ministers at the ministerial level in Strasbourg.

Hungary expressed disagreement with the position on support for Ukraine's peace plan, which should have been included in the text of the document.