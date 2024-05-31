Champions League Final, Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid: How Much Money Will The Champion Take Home?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid:

The Champions League, one of the most prestigious tournaments in football, not only bestows glory upon its victors but also offers a substantial reward.

Borussia Dortmund face their ultimate challenge following a fairytale journey to Saturday's UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium in London, as the star-studded Real Madrid aim to secure their 15th European championship title. The Champions League, one of the most prestigious tournaments in football, not only bestows glory upon its victors but also offers a substantial financial reward.

The total prize pool allocated by UEFA for the 2023-24 season amounts to a staggering 2.1 billion euros. However, the exact figures that the winning team will receive are influenced by several factors, including sporting merits, historical coefficients, and the distribution of the 'market pool.'

Reaching the group stage of the Champions League guarantees each of the 32 participating teams 15.6 million euros. From there, every victory in the group phase is worth 2.8 million euros, while each draw brings in 930,000 euros.



Round of 16: 9.6 million euros

Quarterfinals: 10.6 million euros

Semifinals: 12.5 million euros Final: 20 million euros for the winner, and 15.5 million euros for the runner-up

While the exact distribution for the 2022-23 Champions League has yet to be finalized, historical data provides a clear picture of the financial impact. For instance, Real Madrid, the champions in 2022, earned 133.7 million euros. This included not only the prize for winning the final but also their cumulative earnings from previous rounds, performance bonuses, and a share of the 'market pool.'

In contrast, the finalist Liverpool received 119.9 million euros, while semifinalists Bayern Munich and Manchester City took home 109.6 million euros and 108.7 million euros, respectively. These figures underscore the lucrative nature of progressing deep into the tournament.

The final payout for each team is influenced by multiple factors:



Sporting Merits: Points earned through wins and draws in the group stage and progression through knockout rounds.

Historical Coefficient: Based on the team's performance in UEFA competitions over the past ten years. Teams with a richer history in European competitions, like Real Madrid, benefit more from this coefficient. Market Pool: Distribution based on the proportional value of the television market in each country. The presence of multiple teams from the same country advancing to the latter stages can dilute this share.

If Real Madrid were to lift the Champions League 2023-24 trophy again, their total earnings from sporting merits would amount to 84.5 million euros. Adding the historical coefficient and market pool, their total earnings could approach or even exceed 130 million euros. However, this figure could be slightly lower due to the presence of other Spanish teams like Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, who advanced to the quarterfinals, thereby affecting the distribution of the television rights pie.

On the other hand, if Borussia Dortmund were to win the coveted UCL trophy, their earnings would be slightly lower due to fewer wins in the group stage. They would accumulate 77.9 million euros from sporting merits. Nonetheless, the historical coefficient and market pool could still bring their total earnings close to the 120 million euros mark, showcasing the significant financial rewards tied to success in the Champions League.