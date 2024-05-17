Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a bodycon gown adorned with shimmering red details. She posted photos of her glamorous look on Instagram
She turned heads on the French Riviera in a sparkling, off-shoulder bodycon gown designed by Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi
The standout feature of her ensemble was the red puffed-up sleeves. Urvashi graced the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's film 'Megalopolis'
Before stepping onto red carpet, the 'Hate Story 4' star interacted with fans. A twitter page shared a video capturing her sending flying kisses, making heart gestures at the event
The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, featuring a dazzling display of glamour and talent at the Grand Theatre Lumiere
Among the attendees was the renowned Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who was honored with the prestigious Honorary Palme d'Or for her distinguished career
