               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown


5/17/2024 2:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a bodycon gown adorned with shimmering red details. She posted photos of her glamorous look on Instagram


Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown Image

On the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a bodycon gown adorned with shimmering red details. She posted photos of her glamorous look on Instagram


Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown Image

She turned heads on the French Riviera in a sparkling, off-shoulder bodycon gown designed by Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi


Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown Image

The standout feature of her ensemble was the red puffed-up sleeves. Urvashi graced the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's film 'Megalopolis'


Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown Image

Before stepping onto red carpet, the 'Hate Story 4' star interacted with fans. A twitter page shared a video capturing her sending flying kisses, making heart gestures at the event


Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown Image

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, featuring a dazzling display of glamour and talent at the Grand Theatre Lumiere


Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Red Gown Image

Among the attendees was the renowned Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who was honored with the prestigious Honorary Palme d'Or for her distinguished career

MENAFN17052024007385015968ID1108226917


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search