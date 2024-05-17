EU Sends New Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- The EU announced Friday that it has sent a new aid shipment from Cyprus to Gaza via the Maritime Corridor, and the newly constructed US pier to transport relief supplies.

The EU Commission announced in a statement that Romania has sent over 88,000 cans of food to Palestinians in need through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, adding that it is covering the transport costs for this delivery.

Additionally, an EU logistics hub has been established in Cyprus to facilitate the ongoing flow of aid to Gaza.

The statement emphasized that the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre remains in close contact with Member States and humanitarian partners to mobilize offers of assistance via the Maritime Corridor, aiming to increase aid supplies.

The new maritime aid delivery adds to over 2,000 metric tonnes from EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights and آ€193 million in EU humanitarian funding for Palestinians this year.

The EU emphasized that the maritime corridor complements rather than replaces existing land routes to Gaza, like those through the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings.

However, it urged the Israeli occupation to provide continuous access via new routes, such as the Erez crossing and the Port of Ashdod. (end)

ahs









MENAFN17052024000071011013ID1108226413