Targets In Sevastopol, Tuapse, Novorossiysk Attacked By SBU, HUR - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's SBU State Security Service and HUR military intelligence agency attacked important Russian military logistics targets in Crimea and on the Russian Black Sea coast on the night of May 16 to 17.

A source in Ukraine's law enforcement agencies told this to Ukrinform.

According to the source, explosions in Sevastopol Bay were a joint operation carried out by SBU and HUR. In addition, Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Novorossiysk Sea Port, and SBU drones hit an oil refinery in Tuapse.

The attack hit the Sevastopol electric substation, which led to power outages. In the Port of Novorossiysk, explosions were heard near the oil terminal and at the railway station. This is the second time this year that SBU drones "visited" the Tuapse Oil Refinery, which the Russians have begun to restore, the source said.

"Today's special operation proved that the Russians are not capable of protecting their main naval bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. The only thing they can do is hide warships in the depths of ports behind civilian ships. The Russians can forget about the dominance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Ukrainian 'bavovna' [explosions] will find them everywhere!" the source said.

