Baerbock: Situation In Kharkiv Shows How Important It Is To Cut Off Russian Logistics Routes

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She emphasized that the situation in and around Kharkiv underscores the importance of severing the relevant supply chains of the Russians.

Baerbock stressed the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine, highlighting the need for military supplies, including long-range and medium-range materials. She added that collaborative efforts with partners are underway to address these needs.

She stressed that Ukraine is in the "most difficult situation" and added that what the Americans and Germans have been doing over the past two years remains relevant.

The German foreign minister called the initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defence important and noted that the existing means are not enough. Everyone sees this every day in the shelling of Kharkiv, Odesa and many small towns.

Baerbock emphasized the necessity of acquiring additional large systems such as Patriot batteries. She mentioned that several European partners are exploring their capabilities in this regard, although some are doing so discreetly, behind closed doors.

The diplomat called the situation in Kharkiv, which can be shelled by the Russians from their own territory, "extremely dramatic". She recalled her visit to the city, which is located about 40 km from the Russian border.

As a reminder, Germany has announced plans to provide Ukraine with a third air defence system in addition to the two previously delivered.

Baerbock, together with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, launched an initiative to find additional Patriots for Ukraine.