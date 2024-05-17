Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank Aims To Open New Branch In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Kapital Bank expects to open a branch in the city of Khankendiin the near future, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital BankFarid Huseynov said during a press conference, Azernews reports.

“We already have two branches in Garabagh. One of them islocated in Aghali village in Zangilan district. Last week, weopened another branch in Lachin. We are proud of it. We hope toopen a branch in Khankendi and then in other cities of Azerbaijansoon,” he added.

Kapital Bank has operated successfully as the heir of SavingsBank of Azerbaijan for more than 140 years. Currently, Kapital Bankis the largest financial institution in Azerbaijan. Kapital Bankserves more than 5 million individuals and more than 22,000 legalentities. At the same time, Kapital Bank closely participates in anumber of state-owned social projects and implements a number ofdevelopment programs of real sector.

81.08% of shares of "Kapital Bank" OJSC belong to "PashaHolding" LLC, 7.52% of shares belong to "Pasha Sigorta" OJSC, and11.40% of shares belong to other individuals. The Bank's sharecapital is represented by ordinary fully-paid stock with a totalamount of 265 849 999.85 AZN. At present,“Kapital Bank” is afinancial structure with the biggest service network in thecountry.