US Bans Products Of 26 Textile Companies In China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 17 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the addition of 26 textile companies based in China to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List.

Effective May 17, 2024, goods produced by the named 26 entities will be restricted from entering the United States, largest ever one-time expansion to the UFLPA's list.

A statement by the (DHS) said that these measures would increase transparency and ensure that supply chains do not include goods made with forced labor.

The Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF), chaired by DHS, is taking these steps as part of the United States' commitment to eliminating the use of forced labor in the U.S. supply chain and promoting accountability for the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minority groups in the XUAR, the statement noted.

On his part, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas stresses that the DHS will not tolerate forced labor in our nation's supply chains, we can keep the products of forced labor out of our country."

" We will continue to execute on our textile enforcement strategy and hold the PRC accountable for their exploitation and abuse of the Uyghur people", he added.

Since the UFLPA was signed into law in December 2021, the FLETF has added 65 entities to the UFLPA Entity List.

These entities reach into the apparel, agriculture, polysilicon, plastics, chemicals, batteries, household appliances, electronics, and food additives sectors, and others.(end)

