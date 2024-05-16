(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

The annual World Health Assembly (WHA) will be held on May 27 in Geneva. Once again, Taiwan is excluded from this World Health Organization (WHO) mechanism, despite being a key player in the international community.

Taiwan is Utah's fourth-largest trading partner. There are more than half million Taiwanese immigrants residing in California, Utah area. More than 800 international flights transit through Taiwan airports daily, including 51 direct flights a week between San Francisco and Taipei, making the country a central aviation hub in East Asia and an indispensable partner in preventing the spread of disease.

Moreover, Taiwan has made significant advancements in medical technology across COVID-19, telehealth and biotechnology treatments. Its post-pandemic implementations and robust National Health System are valuable structures from which the world would benefit from learning.

Taiwan is a steadfast partner in defending the right to health care for all people. Including Taiwan in the World Health Organization is the key to a comprehensive global health network. Taiwan's exclusion creates a gap in global health security and public health advancement.

We call on our allies and friends from democratic countries to support Taiwan's regular inclusion as an observer in WHO mechanisms, starting with the 77th World Health Assembly this year.

Scott Lai

Director General of Taipei Economic and Culture Office in San Francisco

The post It's time to include Taiwan for a better WHO appeared first on Caribbean News Global .