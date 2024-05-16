U.S. And Angola Seal $1.3 Billion Deal To Revolutionize Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States and Angola have finalized funding agreements for three significant infrastructure projects worth $1.3 billion.



This deal, part of the Lobito Corridor initiative, aims to boost private investment in infrastructure under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), a G7 commitment.



The first project will construct two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW.



These plants will connect to Angola 's national grid, providing electricity to over three million people.



Sun Africa, a renewable energy company, will develop these projects with $872 million in financing from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM ).







The second project, worth $450 million, involves constructing 186 bridges across Angola.



Supported by EXIM, the Private Export Funding Corporation, and Standard Chartered Bank, these bridges will significantly enhance transportation infrastructure.



This improvement will promote economic growth and connectivity within the country.



In addition, the third project focuses on expanding FM radio coverage to 95% of Angola's population.



This $40 million initiative, backed by US-based GatesAir Technology, will provide 168 Flexiva FM transmitters and upgrade studios nationwide.



This expansion aims to improve communication and access to information for millions of Angolans.

US-Backed PGI Financing for Angola

These projects mark the largest US-backed PGI financing package for any country. This agreement underscores the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Angola.



Furthermore, it aligns with broader US efforts to promote sustainable development and economic growth in Africa.



These efforts are carried out through initiatives like PGI, Prosper Africa, and Power Africa.



President Biden emphasized the importance of these investments. He highlighted them as part of the US's commitment to global infrastructure development.



The goal is to mobilize $200 billion over the next five years through the PGI.



These projects will not only improve Angola's infrastructure but also help the country meet its climate commitments, including generating 70% carbon-free power by 2025.



The Lobito Corridor initiative plays a critical role in this context. It facilitates regional trade and connectivity, linking Angola's Lobito port to neighboring countries.



In short, the US's involvement highlights its strategic interest in enhancing infrastructure to support economic stability and growth in Africa.

