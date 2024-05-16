Two Persons Die In Drowning Incident In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons have lost their lives in a drowning incident in Rajouri district of the Jammu division on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one boy named Tariq Hussain son of Said Mohammad, resident of Chalass, Poonch and man named Mohammad Imran son of Bagh Hussain, resident of Mandi, Poonch, who were working as labourers in Rajouri, died due to drowning in the river near Bholiv Mata.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard.
