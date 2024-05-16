(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cabral Gold Inc.

5/16/2024 12:01 PM EST

Stocks in Play

5/16/2024 - 12:05 PM EST - CanAsia Energy Corp. : Reports 2024 first-quarter consolidated financial and operating results. CanAsia had working capital totaling $6.4 million, no long-term debt and shareholders' equity of $5.5 million at March 31, 2024. Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the first quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million ($0.01 per share) compared to $1.3 million ($0.03 per share) in the first quarter of 2023. CanAsia Energy Corp.

shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.14.









