ASELSAN Receives Large Fund Worth Of Additional Orders

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "After contract modifications related to current projects forurban security between ASELSAN and the Presidency of DefenceIndustries, a total of $353,863,000 worth of additional orders wereplaced.

Contract modifications were made between ASELSAN and thePresidency of Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkeyregarding current projects for urban security.

According to the statement made by ASELSAN, with these contractmodifications, additional orders for urban security managementsystems totaling $353,863,000 were placed.

The statement noted, 'Within the scope of these contractmodifications, it is planned to complete deliveries by the end of2027 with the contribution of stakeholders in the Turkish defenceindustry ecosystem."

Aselsan is a Turkish defense industry company based in Ankara was founded in 1975 by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation tofulfil the military communication requirements of the Turkish ArmedForces.

Aselsan has consistently broadened its customer base and productportfolio by leveraging advanced technology since itsinception.

Today, it has transformed into a cohesive electronic industryorganisation encompassing the development, production,installation, marketing, and after-sales of contemporary electronicdevices and systems. It operates facilities in Azerbaijan andUkraine.