Kuwait Deplores Attempt On Slovak PM's Life

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attempted assassination on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, wishing him a swift recovery and Slovakia security and stability.

In a press release, the ministry rejected this criminal act and voiced support for all measures taken by Slovakia to safeguard its domestic security.

The Slovak Prime Minister was shot and injured in an attempted assassination on Wednesday after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova Town, northeast of Bratislava. (end)

