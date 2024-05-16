Kuwait Deplores Attempt On Slovak PM's Life

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attempted assassination on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, wishing him a swift recovery and Slovakia security and stability.
In a press release, the ministry rejected this criminal act and voiced support for all measures taken by Slovakia to safeguard its domestic security.
The Slovak Prime Minister was shot and injured in an attempted assassination on Wednesday after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova Town, northeast of Bratislava. (end)
mt
MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108223542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.