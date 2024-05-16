               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deplores Attempt On Slovak PM's Life


5/16/2024 3:05:38 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attempted assassination on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, wishing him a swift recovery and Slovakia security and stability.
In a press release, the ministry rejected this criminal act and voiced support for all measures taken by Slovakia to safeguard its domestic security.
The Slovak Prime Minister was shot and injured in an attempted assassination on Wednesday after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova Town, northeast of Bratislava. (end)
mt



MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108223542


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search