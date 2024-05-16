Kuwait Amir's Rep. Attends Luncheon For Arab Leaders In Manama

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended a luncheon hosted by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in honor of Arab leaders attending the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.