CENTCOM Compelets Installing Offshore Pier To Aid Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 16 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Thursday the fulfilment of installing the pieces of a temporary pier that will be used to transport humanitarian aid into Gaza from the Mediterranean Sea.

"Today at approximately 7:40 a.m. (Gaza time) United States Central Command personnel supporting the humanitarian mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in need anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza," the command said in a statement.

"As part of this effort, no U.S. troops entered Gaza. Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days. The United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza," it added.

The start of installing the pier began upon the directive of US President Joe Biden he declared in a speech delivered on March 7.

He said that the pier could receive big shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters to increase the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza every day. (end)

