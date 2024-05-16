King Meets Arab Leaders At Bahrain Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Sukhair, May 16 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday held separate meetings with Arab leaders on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

His Majesty met with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

The meetings covered the need to stop the Israeli offensive on Rafah, and the importance of urgent international action to put an end to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Strip.

Discussions also addressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and to step up Arab and international efforts to maintain the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The leaders reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which must both form the Palestinian state.

The leaders also warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

In addition, they reaffirmed the need to support the Palestinian people in gaining their full and legitimate rights, and the establishment of their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution.

The meetings covered the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and these Arab countries, and means of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and senior Egyptian, Palestinian, and Saudi officials attended the meetings.





