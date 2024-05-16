Dressed In Black & Gold Gown, Aishwarya Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes With Injured Arm In Cast

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, made her appearance on the festival's red carpet on Thursday.

The actress set her best fashion foot forward as she walked the red carpet in a black and white gown with balloon sleeves and golden patterns.

The gown also had a long train with gold embellishments. It seemed like an extension of the Met Gala theme 'The Garden of Time'. She kept her hair half up, half down, and sported a signature cat eyeliner. However, what caught the attention of everyone was her arm covered with a cast.

The actress waved at the paparazzi stationed at the venue, and also winked in one of the pictures.

Earlier, the actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya as the two landed in the French Riviera. A video of the same has gone viral on the Internet.

The Instagram reel showed Aishwarya wearing her arm in a sling, with a white cast that was visible around the wrist.