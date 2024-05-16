EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Interim Report

Interim Report January - March 2024

16.05.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.) 559153-6510 Interim Report January - March 2024 Please find attached Interim Report as PDF.







This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact

...

or visit

.

16.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) Box 30 Amal 66200 Vastra Gotaland Sweden Phone: +46 532 611 00 Internet: ISIN: SE0011167600 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm EQS News ID: 1904969



End of News EQS News Service