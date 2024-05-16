EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Intershop Annual Shareholders' Meeting: Management Board presents product strategy with AI as core element and innovation driver of the Intershop Commerce Platform

Jena, 16 May 2024 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B e-commerce solutions for the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, conducted its Annual Shareholders' Meeting today. This year, the meeting was again held in person and also offered shareholders the opportunity to follow the Shareholders' Meeting as a live event via the company's AGM portal.

All three members of the Management Board took part in the presentation to the shareholders. Markus Klahn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Intershop Communications AG, began by outlining the company's strategy and highlighting the trends that will shape the B2B e-commerce market in the future. He referred to the excellent performance of the Intershop Commerce Platform in the latest analyst studies by IDC and Forrester, which emphasized, among other things, Intershop's strong position in the integration of AI applications in its platform. Petra Stappenbeck, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), then presented an overview of the 2023 financial figures, including the successful increase in cloud revenues, which already accounted for 43% of total revenues last year. She also explained the measures that the Management Board is implementing as part of the Value Creation Program to increase earnings potential and make Intershop sustainably profitable. Markus Dränert, COO and member of the Management Board since 1 December 2023, then took the shareholders on a journey through Intershop's AI applications of the future as part of his presentation of the product portfolio. With regard to the outlook, the Management Board is confident that, after a solid start to the current financial year, the forecasts and strategic goals set for the coming quarters will be achieved.

Attendance at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting was 58% of the share capital. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. The complete voting results are available on the Intershop website at .

