Iisc Offers Training To Msmes For Digital Manufacturing Market & Smart Factories

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 16 (KNN) The global digital manufacturing market is forecasted to surge to USD 767 billion by the year 2025, according to industry analysts.

Early adopters of digital manufacturing technologies report significant gains, with two-thirds experiencing enhanced productivity, profitability, and customer satisfaction levels.

However, successful digital transformation within manufacturing organisations requires a workforce skilled in emerging technologies and methodologies. India's prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) aims to meet this demand through its Programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories.

The comprehensive program offers a practitioner's curriculum developed by leading research and technology experts at IISc. Participants gain hands-on experience through lab exercises and demonstrations covering artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics, mechatronics and more. Students leverage state-of-the-art digital tools within IISc's smart factory labs.

IISc's programme equips learners with capabilities endorsed by India's top-ranked university and research institute. Upon completion, participants receive certification from IISc, India's premier science and technology university. Enrolment for the next cohort is currently open with classes commencing in the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)