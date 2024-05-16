Tinygemsbreaks Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ: SOWG) Closes Overallotment Option In $13.8M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sow Good (NASDAQ: SOWG) , a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, recently announced that the underwriters of its completed public offering of common stock had purchased 180,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters made the purchase upon full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock to cover overallotments at the initial offering price of $10.00 per unit. Including proceeds from the sale of additional shares, the offering yielded approximately $13.8 million in gross proceeds before deductions. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole book-running manager for the offering, while Craig-Hallum acted as the co-manager for the offering.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of its proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory called freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for its customers and growth for its investors and employees through its core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence: (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards. For more information about the company, visit

