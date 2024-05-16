Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Announces 'Natural Progression' Of Beverage Focus, Joins U.S. Hemp Beverage Alliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor, has joined the Hemp Beverage Alliance. The alliance is a coalition of leading companies committed to build a safe, thriving and ethical hemp beverage industry by providing education, advocacy, self-regulation and partnership. According to the announcement, demand for hemp-derived cannabinoids in the United States is valued at more than $28 billion with estimates that the U.S. infused beverages market could reach half a billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.“At this moment, beverages represent only a marginal component of the industry,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“There is tremendous potential for explosive growth - one we intend to capitalize on. We are focusing our attention on the beverage category. Joining the Hemp Beverage Alliance is a natural progression towards the common values we share.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Flora Growth Corp.
Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN16052024000224011066ID1108223070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.