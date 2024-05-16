Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Announces 'Natural Progression' Of Beverage Focus, Joins U.S. Hemp Beverage Alliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor, has joined the Hemp Beverage Alliance. The alliance is a coalition of leading companies committed to build a safe, thriving and ethical hemp beverage industry by providing education, advocacy, self-regulation and partnership. According to the announcement, demand for hemp-derived cannabinoids in the United States is valued at more than $28 billion with estimates that the U.S. infused beverages market could reach half a billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.“At this moment, beverages represent only a marginal component of the industry,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“There is tremendous potential for explosive growth - one we intend to capitalize on. We are focusing our attention on the beverage category. Joining the Hemp Beverage Alliance is a natural progression towards the common values we share.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world.

IBN