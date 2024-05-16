Donkey King (DOKY), A Community-Driven Meme Coin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Donkey King (DOKY) on May 17, 2024, for all BitMart users. The DOKY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Donkey King (DOKY)?

Donkey King (DOKY) is a community-driven decentralized meme coin that capitalizes on the universal appeal of meme culture to create a fun and engaging cryptocurrency. With a playful logo featuring a cute donkey wearing a crown, DOKY aims to inject a sense of joy and light-heartedness into the cryptocurrency space.

The ethos behind Donkey King is to foster a spirit of amusement and community involvement, making it more than just a financial asset but a source of entertainment and community building. This approach aims to make the crypto world more accessible and enjoyable, drawing in users with the allure of fun rather than the complexity of technology.

Why Donkey King (DOKY)?

The tokenomics of Donkey King are designed to sustain a healthy and active market for its users. By allocating a substantial 50% of its tokens to liquidity pools, DOKY ensures that the market remains liquid, facilitating efficient and easy trading. Additionally, the project has committed to community engagement by distributing 25% of the tokens through airdrops and 2.7% as referral bonuses, thereby encouraging community growth and participation.

Moreover, 13.25% of the token supply has been burned to reduce availability. The team retains a modest 5% of the supply to fund future development and another 5% for marketing and social media giveaways, which are crucial for expanding the DOKY community and enhancing its visibility in the crowded crypto marketplace.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About Donkey King (DOKY)

Token Name: Donkey King

Token Symbol: DOKY

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 8,670,000,000 DOKY

To learn more about Donkey King (DOKY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

