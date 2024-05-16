Amir Participates In 33 Arab Summit In Bharain

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies leaders and presidents of Arab countries' delegations, participated in the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, held Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The opening session was also attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, a number of Their Highnesses and Excellencies members of official accompanying delegations, representatives of regional and international organizations, and the Summit's guests.

