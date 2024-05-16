Saint-Gobain Partners With Good360 To Support Disaster Preparation And Relief Efforts Throughout The United States And Canada

(MENAFN- 3BL) Saint-Gobain North America today announced that it has launched a partnership with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving and #2 on the Forbes List of America's Top 100 Charities, to support the organization's disaster preparation and relief efforts throughout the United States and Canada. The partnership aligns with Saint-Gobain's global Purpose – Making the World a Better Home by enabling greater investment of resources distributed in local communities recovering from the effects of natural disasters and embedding corporate social responsibility in the company's actions and decisions.

This investment includes a $60,000 grant from the Saint-Gobain North America Foundation, in-kind donations of light and sustainable building materials for rebuilding efforts, and volunteer hours to support preparation of supplies used for disaster relief efforts managed by Good360.

Good360's comprehensive approach to providing support in all phases of a disaster - from preparation to immediate response, to long term recovery - is well-aligned with the Saint-Gobain North America Foundation's aim to provide relief for individuals and communities impacted by disaster as they begin the long path to recovery.

“In 2020, as devastating floods hit communities around our Life Sciences plant in Beaverton, Michigan, Saint-Gobain turned to Good360 to help move key building supplies into the area to help rebuild,” said Joe Bondi, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Siding and President of the Saint-Gobain North America Foundation.“Through that experience and others like it, we have seen firsthand the vital role of Good360 to ensure individuals and families have access to essential materials in their time of greatest need. We are proud to begin this important partnership.”

“The funding from Saint-Gobain will strengthen Good360's ability to source and distribute building supply donations to get survivors back in their homes faster. Our combined efforts will amplify our response to all phases of disaster response and recovery,” said Jim Alvey, Good360's Vice President of Disaster Recovery. "We are truly grateful for the partnership.”

As part of the partnership, Saint-Gobain will take part in four“kitting” events throughout the year, where employees will assemble disaster preparation packages of emergency supplies. The first of these events will kick off at Saint-Gobain's CertainTeed Roofing location in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, May 22nd. Assembled kits will be distributed by Good360 to support local communities impacted by natural disasters or underserved areas where supplies are most needed.

Today's announcement follows several other recent initiatives by the Saint-Gobain Foundation in the communities in which they operate:



In July, Saint-Gobain North America was awarded top prize at the 15th annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for its signature Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Philanthropic program.

Also in July, Saint-Gobain Canada, including CertainTeed Canada and Kaycan, renewed their national partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada to continue building affordable housing in communities across the country. In 2023, Saint-Gobain celebrated the grand opening of the VBC Giving Foundation's Veterans Village 47-unit housing project in Philadelphia with $175,000 in product and monetary donations.

With over 145 manufacturing locations in Canada and the United States, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in meeting its purpose- Making the World a Better Home. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's careers website .

About Good360

Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $18 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at .

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050