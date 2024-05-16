AFI And Puma Join Forces To Propel Indian Athletics To New Heights

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a multi-year partnership with sports apparel brand Puma on Thursday. Under this deal, Puma will supply apparel, footwear, and accessories to approximately 400 Indian athletes for both domestic and international competitions. As the official kit sponsor, Puma's gear will be utilized by top Indian athletes such as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary.

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Neeraj Chopra stated, "After 12 years of training as an athlete, I understand the significance of top-notch gear for high-level practice. Teaming up with a global sports brand like AFI will provide Indian athletes at all levels access to training gear of international standards, enabling us to perform at our best."

Chopra further added, "This partnership signifies a promising future for Indian sports."

Notably, this partnership marks the first time Indian athletes will have access to Puma's world-class speed suits, which are renowned for aiding freedom of movement, aerodynamics, and speed enhancement. These suits are expected to bolster athletes' focus on performance and enhance efficiency during competitions.

According to AFI President Adille Sumariwalla, "Our collaboration with Puma marks a significant milestone for Indian athletes. By providing high-quality gear, we aim not only to elevate athletes' performance but also to foster a culture of excellence within the nation's sporting community. We are confident that this partnership will propel Indian athletics to new heights on the global stage."