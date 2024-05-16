Arrange marriage Vs Love Marriage: 7 major differences

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When it comes to marriage, the age-old debate remains: should you have an arranged or love marriage? Before making this important life decision, there are a few critical differences to consider. Here are seven differences between arranged marriages and love marriages.

Arranged marriages are set up by families, while love marriages start from personal relationships.

Arranged marriages involve significant family input, whereas love marriages are decided by the couple.

Arranged marriages consider family, social, and cultural compatibility; love marriages focus on personal connection.

Limited interaction in arranged marriages; extensive personal relationship in love marriages.

High family involvement in arranged marriages; varying levels in love marriages.

Arranged marriages are seen as traditional; love marriages as modern and progressive.

Arranged marriages often start with lower personal expectations and require more adjustments; love marriages have higher initial emotional expectations.