Arrange Marriage Vs Love Marriage: 7 Major Differences


5/16/2024 2:03:19 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When it comes to marriage, the age-old debate remains: should you have an arranged or love marriage? Before making this important life decision, there are a few critical differences to consider. Here are seven differences between arranged marriages and love marriages.

Arrange marriage Vs Love Marriage: 7 major differences

Here are seven differences between arranged marriages and love marriages.

Initiation

Arranged marriages are set up by families, while love marriages start from personal relationships.

Decision-Making

Arranged marriages involve significant family input, whereas love marriages are decided by the couple.

Compatibility Check

Arranged marriages consider family, social, and cultural compatibility; love marriages focus on personal connection.

Pre-Marital Relationship

Limited interaction in arranged marriages; extensive personal relationship in love marriages.

Family Involvement

High family involvement in arranged marriages; varying levels in love marriages.

Cultural Perception

Arranged marriages are seen as traditional; love marriages as modern and progressive.

Expectations and Adjustments

Arranged marriages often start with lower personal expectations and require more adjustments; love marriages have higher initial emotional expectations.

AsiaNet News

