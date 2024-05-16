(MENAFN- Baystreet) ATS Corporation

Stocks in Play

5/16/2024 - 9:26 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Announced an ambitious plan to develop a cutting-edge, proprietary AI software platform to power its next-generation data centers. This advanced platform will leverage machine learning algorithms to analyze data, predict resource needs, and make real-time resource allocation decisions, ushering in a new era of intelligent and autonomous data center management. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.97.



