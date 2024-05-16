Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, whois on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors topay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect andfounder of the independent Azerbaijani state, Azernews reports.
President Aleksandr Lukashenko laid a wreath at the grave ofNational Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The Belarusian President also placed flowers at the grave ofprominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
