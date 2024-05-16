Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Palestinian Leader In Manama

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

During the reception, held on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama, they discussed firm relations between both countries and their peoples and ways of promoting them, along with regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the Representative of His Highness the Amir. (end)

mt









