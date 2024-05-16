Israeli Strikes Kills 9 Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 16 (Petra)- Israeli strikes killed four Palestinians and injured others on a house in Al-Fukhari area, east of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza Strip.Additionally, four other Gazans were killed after the occupation bombed a house in Jabalia camp in the northern strip.A child was also killed and others were injured in the occupation's shelling on Taluli area in the northern coastal enclave.