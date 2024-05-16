ZzzQuil Transforms Pharmacies in Saudi Arabia to Raise Awareness on Sleep Health

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Sleep is essential for a person's health and wellbeing, yet many Saudis do not get enough sleep. A Toluna qualitative survey conducted with over 400 consumers in Saudi Arabia in September 20201 revealed that about 2 out of 3 Saudis (~70%) experience sleeplessness, including difficulty falling asleep, waking up at night, and waking up tired in the morning.

In an effort to raise awareness on the importance of Sleep Health in Saudi Arabia, ZzzQuil NATURATM partnered with pharmacies across the country for a novel in-pharmacy activation. Consumers visiting prominent pharmacies were met with a surprise as they came across Giant-sized Zzzs accompanied with a complete sleep set-up creating both intrigue and novelty.

Tarek Abdelaziz, ZzzQuil NATURATM Brand Leader & Vice President shared “As a world leader in sleep aid and partner to World Sleep Society, ZzzQuil NATURATM has been leading the effort on consumer awareness and education in Saudi Arabia. Recognizing the important role pharmacies play as the first point of contact for consumers seeking healthcare guidance, we were pleased to collaborate with pharmacies across this country to create this highly visible and engaging Sleep Activation to encourage consumers to learn more about sleep, understand signs of sleep deprivation and take appropriate action. Additionally, we aim to emphasize the supportive role of ZzzQuil NATURATM from the makers of Vicks to help one reduce the time to fall asleep with no next day drowsiness.”

Dr. Nevin Zeki, Professor of Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine at Mansour University Egypt, ESRS Somnologist, and World Sleep Day Coordinator for the Middle East, emphasized: A good quality sleep is a critical pillar of health, like nutrition and physical activity. It helps support memory and learning, brain health, immunity and helps maintain our bodies and energy levels. What is also important to note is that efficient sleep is not only about how many hours at night but also sleep quality continuity, and depth of sleep are crucial.”

ZzzQuil NATURATM, a non-habit-forming Melatonin dietary sleep supplement, from the World's No.1 Sleep Aid Brand. ZzzQuil NATURATM is designed to work in harmony with body's natural production of melatonin. With a clinically proven level of melatonin providing additional support, it helps fall asleep naturally with no next day drowsiness. In addition to Melatonin, the product also has carefully selected ingredients such as Chamomile, Lavender and Valerian known for their ability to promote natural and restful sleep, and Vitamin B6 that helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue.



