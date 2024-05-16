Ukraine Goes On Counteroffensive Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces went for a counteroffensive move in the Vovchansk area, Kharkiv region.

"Intense fighting continues almost along the entire front line. Today, the invaders are most active on the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk axes. Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the advance of enemy units deep into the territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

A total of 58 military clashes took place since day-start.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy attacked toward Starytsia, launched missile strikes on Kharkiv and Stara Vodolaza. Vilcha, Vovchansk, and Starytsia came under bombardment. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers launched a counteroffensive effort in the area of Vovchansk.

Kupiansk axis: three clashes in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestovo.

Lyman axis: two combat clashes in the Novosadovo area.

Siversk axis: three Russian assaults as combat clashes were reported near Zvanivka and Rozdolivka.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian troops made 10 attempts at assaulting Ukraine's positions near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, and launched an airstrike at Druzhba area. Despite the onslaught, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground and counterattack once conditions allow.

Pokrovsk area: Twenty Russian assaults have been reported since day-start, including in the areas of Novo-oleksandrivka, Soloviove, Netailove, and Umanske, making it the most tense axis on Thursday. The enemy deployed combat aircraft toward Vovche, Vozdvyzhenka, and Novo-oleksandrivka.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's forces successfully repelled seven assaults as the Russians were active in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novo-oleksandrivka, Novomykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka.

Vremivka axis: the invaders undertook six attempts to storm Ukrainian positions near Mykilske and Urozhaine, as well as near Staromaiorske – with air support. The enemy made no gains in the said areas.

Prydniporvka axis: the Russians attacked five times near Krynky, suffering losses. Kherson region was subjected to a Russian airstrike.

In other areas, the situation remained unchanged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters with the "Steel Border" Brigade hit an enemy T-72 tank in Vovchansk.