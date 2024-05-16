(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indices Close at Record Highs

Futures Edge Higher After Record Day AdvertismentStock futures rose marginally Thursday after a lighter-than-expected inflation reading propelled the major averages to record highs.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials tacked on 27 points, or 0.1%, to 40,066.Futures for the S&P 500 pointed upward 4.25 points, or 0.1%, at 5,337.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite grabbed 25.5 points, or 0.1%, to 18,715.50.The three major averages closed at records on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 breaking above 5,300 for the first time.That performance was helped by the April reading of the consumer price index, a broad measure of how much goods and services cost at the cash register, which increased 0.3% from the prior month. That was slightly below the Dow Jones estimate of 0.4%. Consumer prices still grew 3.4% from a year ago.The tail end of the earnings season continued, with Walmart reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Shares were up more than 47%.On Thursday, investors have a batch of economic data to look forward to, including the widely watched weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 leaped 1.4%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng hiked 1.6%.Oil prices inched up one cent to $78.64 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices fell $6.60 to $2,388.30 U.S. an ounce.

