Indices Go Nowhere but Up

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 16, 2024







Gains in Store for TSX Canada Goose in Focus Futures for Canada's main stock index edged upwards on Thursday, as markets remained optimistic after rate cut bets strengthened following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.The TSX Composite Index strengthened 41.42 points to wind up Wednesday at 22,284.76.June futures up 0.3% Thursday.The Canadian dollar dipped 0.18 cents to 73.36 cents U.S.In corporate news, Canada Goose beat market expectations for quarterly revenue, backed by a strong recovery in demand for its pricey puffer jackets in China.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange added 1.99 points by Wednesday's close to 601.87.ON WALLSTREETStock futures rose marginally Thursday after a lighter-than-expected inflation reading propelled the major averages to record highs.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials tacked on 27 points, or 0.1%, to 40,066.Futures for the S&P 500 pointed upward 4.25 points, or 0.1%, at 5,337.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite grabbed 25.5 points, or 0.1%, to 18,715.50.The three major averages closed at records on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 breaking above 5,300 for the first time.That performance was helped by the April reading of the consumer price index, a broad measure of how much goods and services cost at the cash register, which increased 0.3% from the prior month. That was slightly below the Dow Jones estimate of 0.4%. Consumer prices still grew 3.4% from a year ago.The tail end of the earnings season continued, with Walmart reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Shares were up more than 47%.On Thursday, investors have a batch of economic data to look forward to, including the widely watched weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 leaped 1.4%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng hiked 1.6%.Oil prices inched up one cent to $78.64 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices fell $6.60 to $2,388.30 U.S. an ounce.

