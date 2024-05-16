Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sports nutrition is the consumption of nutrients such as proteins, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates to enhance athletic performance and improve strength and endurance. It helps to increase muscle mass, accelerates muscle recovery, and provides the body with the sustenance necessary for high-intensity activities that require significant energy and stamina.

A sports nutrition program may consist of a daily food journal, post-exercise meals, or a comprehensive diet plan for training and competition. Post-workout supplements are used for muscle growth and recovery, whereas pre-workout nutraceuticals increase energy levels, hydration, and muscle strength. Athletes must know that maintaining the correct ratio of nutrients in their meals can improve their performance.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Health Consciousness and Rising Awareness about Sports Nutrition Products Drive the Global Market

An improper diet is one of the primary contributors to the increased risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, and obesity. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.9 million fatalities worldwide in 2016. Consumer health and wellness awareness has increased despite declining sales of B2B sports nutrition products due to the pandemic. Numerous individuals are concerned with self-care, preventive medication, nutrition, and health monitoring.

The world's populace is adopting a more health-conscious and physically active lifestyle. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), a Boston-based commercial health clubs trade association, the number of health club consumers in 2010 was 58 million and is expected to increase to 73.6 million in 2019. In addition, there were 11.7 million members of health clubs in Germany. These health clubs and fitness centers employ consulting dietitians, which affects the consumption of B2B sports nutrition products by trainers and fitness enthusiasts.

Rising Number of Initiatives in the Field of Sports Nutrition Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The producers are engaging in various efforts, such as introducing new products and product improvements, which opens up possibilities for market expansion. Clif Bar & Company, for instance, expanded the Luna bars product line in February 2021 by introducing prebiotic refreshment bars to promote digestive health. It can be used as a meal replacement or a nutritious nibble.

Additionally, strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions between manufacturers and distributors positively affect the market. For instance, in March 2020, Herbalife Nutrition announced a partnership with India's Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to supply the institute's athletes with sports nutrition products.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant

global B2B sports nutrition market

shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. This region's increased awareness of nutritional supplements drives their market demand. The increase in government initiatives promoting sports-related activities is an additional significant factor driving the adoption of these products in this region. For instance, the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition promotes initiatives and activities to increase the general population's interest in sports.

Additionally, developments in ancillary industries influence the market's growth favorably. In November 2018, BASF launched PeptAIde, a B2B sports nutrition ingredient comprising a unique set of plant-based peptides modulating inflammation. PeptAIde was identified using artificial intelligence. Similarly, in June 2016, Flex Pharma, Inc. announced the launch of HOTSHOT, a scientifically proven sports shot that prevents muscle cramps and soreness in endurance and non-endurance athletes. The presence of minor and established players in the market increases the availability of products, thereby enhancing the market penetration of nutritional products in this region.

Key Highlights



The global B2B sports nutrition market was valued at USD 40 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the application, the global B2B sports nutrition market is bifurcated into endurance, strength gaining, muscle growth, recovery, energy, weight management, immunity enhancement, and cognitive repair.

The recovery segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global B2B sports nutrition market is segmented into gyms, fitness studios, and sports academies.

The gym segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global B2B sports nutrition market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global B2B sports nutrition market players are General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; The Bountiful Company; Clif Bar & Company; Science in Sport; The Hut Group; Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited; Iovate Health Sciences; Musclepharm; Post Holdings, Inc.; and Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Market News



In April 2023,

Active lifestyle brand PROWL, owned by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, collaborated with BUILD., a leading Indian sports nutrition brand, to introduce a line of high-quality sports nutrition supplements that help active individuals achieve their fitness objectives.





In May 2023,

Pure Nutrition introduced a line of sports nutrition products, including whey blend, mass gainer, creatine, BCAA, Pre-workout, and EAA powders, formulated to meet the requirements of athletes, gym-goers, and fitness enthusiasts seeking to enhance their performance, endurance, and recovery.



Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market: Segmentation

By Applications



Endurance

Strength Gaining

Muscle Growth

Recovery

Energy

Weight Management

Immunity Enhancement

Cognitive Repairment



By Distribution Channel



Gyms

Fitness Studios

Sports Academies



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



