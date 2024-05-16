In Kharkiv Sector, Special Operations Forces Captured Two Russian Servicemen And Killed Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Russian servicemen and killed four more who resisted.

According to Ukrinform, the command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook .

"Operators of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Forces, together with fighters of the 92nd Separate Brigade, conducted a sweep in one of the settlements in Kharkiv region," the statement said.

During the operation, four Russian servicemen who occupied a civilian building and resisted were killed, and two more were taken prisoner .

"The captured occupants will be interrogated and later exchanged for our military. We are working calmly, carefully and efficiently," the SOF said.

Zelensky held meeting in

As reported by Ukrinform, in the northern part of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Russian invaders are capturing and shooting local residents .

Photo: screenshot of the video by the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram