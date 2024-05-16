Ministry Launches Water Conservation Campaign Targeting Women

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation/ the Water Authority, has launched a national campaign titled "It's Up To You," aimed at promoting water conservation and efficient usage. This initiative targets the women's sector and leverages media, community outreach, and water sector institutions to spread its message.The campaign's goal is to encourage water conservation, rational usage, and efficiency among citizens, with a particular focus on women. It aims to cultivate a national culture that addresses improper water use practices and promotes sustainable water management, emphasizing religious values.The Water Authority's Media and Communication Affairs Department is training female preachers to deliver lectures on Jordan's water challenges and conservation methods. This educational initiative intends to reach thousands of women and includes plumbing training programs specifically designed for women.