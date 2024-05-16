Minister Warns Against Disturbances During Local Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah affirmed on Thursday that ministry will firmly deal with any manifestations that disturb the by-elections for the Municipal Council In the sixth and ninth constituencies due on May 18.

The General Administration of Security Relations and Media stated in a press release that the Deputy Minister of Interior, during his chairing of a meeting with the Assistant Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Interior to review the readiness of members of the police force for the municipal council's by-elections, stressed the necessity of providing all security and traffic services.

He said that the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, are to provide all facilities that enable the citizens to perform the electoral duty.

Lieutenant General Al-Nawaf also reviewed with the attendees the traffic and organizational security plans that will be implemented in polling day, measures that will be taken to maintain security and order and secure electoral headquarters. (end)

hmd













MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108221340