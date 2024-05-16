Zelensky Held Meeting In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv.

He announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The rate. Today - in Kharkiv. I heard a detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, commanders of the Khortytsia military unit Yuriy Sodol and the Kharkiv military unit Mykhailo Drapaty. The operational situation, tasks and needs of each involved brigade, each unit, in particular in the Kharkiv region, in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy," the statement said.

The participants also analysed in detail the prospects for the combat situation, threats in the coming days and weeks, and Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's offensive plans, Zelensky said.

As the President stressed, the situation in Kharkiv region is generally under control today, with Ukrainian soldiers inflicting significant losses on the Russian invaders.

"But the area remains extremely difficult - we are reinforcing our units," the Head of State said.

In addition, the heads of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the intentions of the Russians at the meeting, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on counter-sabotage measures.

"A plan of further actions has been determined - both for the Kharkiv regional authorities and for all structures responsible for security in the region," Zelensky said.

He also heard "reports from the heads of regional authorities from other border and frontline regions: the current situation, the main risks, key needs. I gave the relevant instructions."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian units have continued to perform combat missions within the urban area of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control. The Russians' plans to penetrate deeper into the city of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been thwarted.

Photo: OP